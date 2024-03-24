Garbage man eyes off dream job ... and why it gives him 'superpowers'

There's a garbage man living in a tiny Central West town who dreams endlessly about one day becoming a professional photographer.
Living in Cabonne for most of his life, Peter Donner, 45, is a fairly well-known character around Molong, often seen down near the creek with headphones while dancing carelessly.
But what many may not know about Mr Donner, though, is that he battles daily demons no one else can see, leaning on creative outlets in his downtime to feel a sense of freedom.
"I use photography and music as superpowers to keep me going when life is rough and things are feeling bad," he said.
"That's why I dance and take pictures, to take some of the messy stuff out of my life, and the times I post my photos to Facebook on public groups are when I need a pick me up, and I get a feel for the outside world.
"I'm still very new to putting myself out there in the big, crazy world, but that's why I'm out walking, taking photos, and listening to music to really just try to harvest the magic around me so that I can start really belting it back
"You see, I'm terribly broken, but I've still got fight."
For the past two years or so, Mr Donner says he's been touching base with health professionals in an attempt to work through some instances of trauma from childhood.
As a result of these sessions, he said he made some "life-changing decisions" by removing himself from a personal situation he deemed "toxic" after coming to understand it had become unhealthy for his well-being.
Without much of a social life outside of work and immediate family, Mr Donner started "putting himself out there" by writing on the walls of social media in public groups linked to Molong, sharing his photography along with his world views.
"People have been so nice, really nice, and every day now I seem to get up and find a new reason to keep going," he said.
"I go for my early morning runs, I dance by the creek at The Rec or on the basketball court, and I connect with the sounds and sights of nature all around me.
"There are still days when I feel down, though, when my head gets really active and I don't feel comfortable in the world, but if I just keep on networking, I think I can really make it as a photographer."
Mr Donner said he's open to any kind of photo shoot with groups of up to 12 people, including single portraits and couple shots, and capturing general scenery.
With the idea to donate hours in a bid to "prove" himself while starting out, he's already invested in "flash" Sony equipment to get his new career rolling.
Planning to trade under the name of Peter Donner Photography, he hopes people will take a chance on him while getting to see some of his best qualities shine through.
"I'm very in touch with myself and the world when it comes to what I'm passionate about, and photography is one of those things for me," he said.
"People will get me for exactly who I am, and that's a fun-loving weirdo who is real, honest and genuine.
"I don't hide who I am, and I'm getting better at sharing myself with the world.
"I just hope people can appreciate me for who I am and what I love to do.
"I know I need to keep surrounding myself with the right people; the ones who can see that my visions are magical."
To get in touch about his photography, search "Peter Donner" on Facebook, which can also be found via the Memories of Molong page.
Mr Donner hopes to soon launch an Instagram account under the business name Peter Donner Photography.
