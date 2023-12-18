'People love live entertainment': Big plans for pub's historic ballroom

More live music.
That's what Canobolas Hotel owner Brett Robinson is hoping to bring to Orange after revealing his big plans for their historic ballroom.
The CBD pub has already undergone some drastic changes in recent months, with a new beer garden and bigger bistro among them.
Now the former Future Music Festival organiser has opened up about what's next to come.
"What we know is people love live entertainment and there's probably not enough of it in the region," he said.
"There are a lot of artists who have performed at my Future Music festivals. Now that I'm involved with a pub, I want to apply a bit of that live music experience to it."
With the Canobolas' Grand Ballroom fitting roughly 300 people, Mr Robinson believes it has been under-utilised.
He pointed to Sydney's Enmore Theatre and the Bowery Ballroom in New York which hosts live shows "almost every night of the week" as venues to aspire to.
"There's no reason why we can't do the same," he added.
"I know they've had some great live music and entertainment in the ballroom over the years if you go back through the decades of the pub, it used to be a hive of activity."
Mr Robinson also wants to link the ballroom with the Chesterfields Whiskey and Wine Bar - which he plans on renaming the Summer Street Bar.
"We want to put on as many shows as we can and we could end up doing two or three a month," he added.
To kick things off, 11-piece band The James Morrison Motown Experience will perform at the ballroom on Saturday, February 10.
Billed as one of Australia's "most talented and versatile" jazz musicians, Mr Morrison returns to the Central West more than a decade after his last show in the region.
"I don't think we could find a better artist to open it with," Mr Robinson said.
"The vision is try and make the performances broad and I think everyone in town has a lot to look forward to."
