Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'I can't run from it' ... so now Robbie is chasing his dream, and his latest move is big

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
March 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange country music rising star Robbie Mortimer is as excited as he's ever been.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.