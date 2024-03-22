'I can't run from it' ... so now Robbie is chasing his dream, and his latest move is big

Orange country music rising star Robbie Mortimer is as excited as he's ever been.
Having moved to Newcastle recently, the 2023 Toyota Star Maker Grand finalist from one of the most famous families in rugby league is making giant strides embracing his own passion for music.
And Friday, March 22 marks one of the biggest days of his fledgling career to date.
The 30-year-old has dropped his latest song, which has been a long-time coming ... but he's confident the wait has been worth it.
Mr Mortimer's new single 'Blow The Speakers' is being dubbed as a high-energy country anthem.
Designed to "instantly transport us back to a moment in time" Mr Mortimer says the song follows the dreams of a country kid - from his first guitar to his first car to hitting the back roads with the radio pumping as he searches for the soundtrack to his life.
The new track has been in the works for a couple of years, as has a "new wave of music", but Mr Mortimer says his transition from school teacher to full-time musician has been anything but sunshine and roses.
"I'm really excited now. I really knew this was the only thing that made sense to me," Mr Mortimer said.
"It's always kind-of-been country music for me ... I can't run from it."
In fact, you could argue he spent the bulk of 2023 chasing it.
He put almost 80,000 kilometres on his ute, which sparked a change and led to his move to the Hunter.
That "now or never" attitude he's held close over the last 18 months or so has only been fuelled by the support he's received from those nearest to him as he continues to chase his music dream.
One of his loyal supporters also makes a cameo appearance in the 'Blow The Speakers' video. Peter Mortimer, Bulldogs legend and Robbie's dad, could well be his own rising star.
"He asked for no lines," Mr Mortimer laughed.
"I reckon he might be up for an Oscar. He was pretty hesitant. I told him I needed an old guy in the video and he told me to find someone older."
Mr Mortimer has linked with new management that's respected and entrenched in the music industry, and plans showcasing a couple of more songs throughout 2024 too.
He'll perform as part of the PBR again this year and has a number of gigs - including at Dubbo on Saturday, April 20 at the Stock Route Festival - on his calendar, as all full-time musicians dream of.
And that's still a pinch-me moment for Mr Mortimer.
"It's been 20 years of thinking about this every single day. I'm so excited to show people this journey I have been on. I haven't released music for two-and-a-half years; and that's been on purpose," he said.
"Last year I wrote 113 songs. The year before 50 or so. I got in the car and travelled with anyone who said yes.
"I jumped at the chance to write because I believed in my ability and talent.
"It took a lot of time and money but I was able to get in the room with people. You're kind of throwing stuff at a wall and seeing what sticks. You have to have a lot of trust in yourself."
Produced by co-writer Jared Adlam (Adam Brand, Matt Cornell) at his Machine Lab studios in lush Tambourine, Queensland, the aptly titled single cranks it all the way to 11 with Robbie's gritty vocal sketching the dreams of a country kid to the backdrop of soaring guitars and a driving backbeat.
"Jared truly brought the best out of me as an artist and songwriter. Nothing was too hard. There were no silly ideas, just opportunities to make a high energy country anthem and we did just that. I'm proud of what we created together."
The Craig Honeysett directed clip for 'Blow The Speakers' jumps between Robbie cruising backroads in a magnificent vintage canary yellow Ford F150 and tearing up a live set at a recent Nashville themed event in Orange.
"From storyboarding to filming to editing Craig and I were committed to ensuring that the energy of my live shows and the song itself were properly captured. I really think Craig achieved this admirably" says Robbie.
