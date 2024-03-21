Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Watch

Back-to-back titles would be 'up there' as career highlight for Cavs skipper

DU
By Dominic Unwin
March 21 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both teams boast outstanding batters but it's in the field the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) grand final will be decided according to Cavaliers captain Matt Corben.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Back-to-back titles would be 'up there' as career highlight for Cavs skipper
Matt Corben (cap in centre) gathers his Cavaliers troops at a game at Wade Park. Picture by Jude Keogh
Cavaliers will fly the flag for Orange at Wade Park.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Orange mother of two named in historic AFL Hall of Fame
Mickey Freckman with her daughter down at Tiger Park. Picture by Carla Freedman
When she started playing they had to use PVC pipe for goalposts.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Is this flyer the next big thing in the Peter McDonald Premiership?
Bathurst Panthers winger Haydn Edwards makes a break during the Bathurst Knockout. Picture by Phil Blatch
He showcased his speed with two long-range efforts.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.