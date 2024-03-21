Back-to-back titles would be 'up there' as career highlight for Cavs skipper

Both teams boast outstanding batters but it's in the field the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) grand final will be decided according to Cavaliers captain Matt Corben.
Cavs face off against St Pat's Old Boys at Wade Park on March 23-24 in a battle between two of the most successful sides in recent competition history.
Saints took out the BOIDC in 2021/22 while Cavs is shooting for back-to back titles after disposing of Orange CYMS in the decider at Wade Park in 2022/23.
Corben said being able to squeeze Saints in the field would go a long way to deciding the victor come Sunday evening.
"I think just doing the basics really well - holding our catches and batting and bowling in partnerships," he said.
"Fielding will be a key component to try and build pressure on Pat's as well. Also backing ourselves and our skills in the key moments of the match."
Corben missed the final round match due to an injury sustained at training but has fully recovered.
His presence will be welcomed, boasting 618 runs at an average of 56.18 this season.
He said taking out a second consecutive trophy would be a career highlight.
"It would be up there," he said.
"However it doesn't really change anything before the match, it will be something we can look at and soak in after the match if we do manage to come out on top
"At the moment it's just about focusing on playing our best cricket and seeing where that gets us against a very good St Pat's side.
"We are feeling good. We have had a good couple of training sessions following the major semi final to get the boys ready for the grand final.
"The boys are ready to go and are looking to finish a great season on a high."
