Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Traffic

Could 40km/h CBD's become the norm? 'Benefits' in Orange catching state-wide attention

GD
By Grace Dudley
March 7 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's 40km/h speed zone in the Central Business District has the potential to be replicated in other towns across New South Wales.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange.

Got a story? Contact me at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.