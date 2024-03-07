Could 40km/h CBD's become the norm? 'Benefits' in Orange catching state-wide attention

Orange's 40km/h speed zone in the Central Business District has the potential to be replicated in other towns across New South Wales.
In December 2023, the speed limit was lowered from 50km/h to 40km/h from Peisley Street to Hill Street and then Kite Street to Byng Street.
The change initially raised questions among some of the community on how the same speed enforced in a school zone would operate across the whole of the city's centre.
However, the speed reduction has recently been praised by the state government, recognising the council's commitment to pedestrian and driver safety.
It was discussed in the recent NSW road safety forum, where it was revealed 55 per cent of all fatal crashes and those resulting in serious injury, over the last five year period, have occurred on local government roads.
Commending the initiative, CEO of the Global Road Safety Solutions, Dr Soames Job said Orange is an example of how a local government can be a driver of positive change.
"It didn't come from the top down, it came from the Orange community, they saw the benefits of it," he said.
The speed limit drop was also part of a wider push to promote walkability in the CBD. Double lanes were merged and shared spaces were introduced to slow traffic.
The Orange City Council said it could also boost the town's economy by driving more people into the city centre, thanks to an improved sense of safety among pedestrians.
Following a series of eight car crashes, including a fatality, in the Orange city centre in 2019, the council took measures to improve road safety.
As Orange has grown considerably in the last 20 or 30 years and roads are becoming more complex and challenging to navigate.
The panel at the NSW road safety forum said they hope Orange's success promotes a "bit of competitiveness" and initiative among other towns in NSW.
