'Happy to wake up' in town full of care and pride in dream manager role

Take this girl out of Sydney's western suburbs and put her in a tiny town in the Central West, she'll thrive.
Known as "Bernie" by most, Bernadette Veljkovic followed her heart in September of 2023, taking the leap and moving to Cumnock for love.
Turning out to be one of life's best scenery changes, the former catering manager stepped out of the big smoke and straight into work as general manager of the General Store Cumnock.
"I am absolutely loving it here, the change of pace and lifestyle, and I feel like I'm living the dream now," Ms Veljkovic said.
"The move at first was hard, because I'm so used to being hands-on with my two daughters, but they're in their early 20s now and living their lives with university and work.
"But now I've settled, I walk eight or nine houses to work and get to be a part of this heart-warming community.
"That's why it truly doesn't feel like work at all."
After community-driven fundraising saved the heritage-listed site from going under, business activity at the new and improved store continues to increase.
With Ms Veljkovic at the helm of it all, the 48-year-old now works a 40-hour week managing the bustling town store with a staff of five.
Looking forward to the first stage of official renovations expected in May, she says the shop will temporarily shuffle across the street for a few months during its facelift.
The space will open up to accommodate for more grocery items with a postal service expansion.
The second stage will kick off in 2025, making way for an all-new cafe with seating.
"I love that I've been brought in to all of this at the very beginning so I can grow with everyone and grow with the business," she said.
"That's important to me because not only do I get to learn along the way, but I get to hear what our customers want from next door, because this is all community-owned.
"We want to give them what they want here, because it's their store."
Perhaps this understanding of being part of a team comes from being the seventh child in a group of 11 kids, constantly surrounded by people and chatter while growing up.
We want to give them what they want here, because it's their store.- General Store Cumnock manager, Bernadette Veljkovic.
It's something Ms Veljkovic credits a "very fun" childhood to; and one she wouldn't trade for the world.
But it's also part of why she values the importance of people and their time even more than before, finding the move from city to country a welcome change of speed in a former world of one thing after the next.
"I loved my old job, the crew was amazing and customers made you smile all the time, but it was also a really busy environment where you didn't have that proper downtime or chance for one-on-one chats," she said.
"Here, people remember what's going on in your life, because we're all able to give more time of day.
"Everyone's super friendly, and not a day goes by where someone doesn't pop in and say 'do you need anything while I'm in town?'
"But I still can't get over the support you get here and the level of community spirit there is, it makes me happy to wake up.
"People are really proud of their town and they want the very best for everyone in it."
