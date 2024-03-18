There was some extra fabulous in town over the weekend: The Huddle was on

There was some extra fabulous going around Orange over Friday, Saturday and Sunday as The Huddle was in town. Women from around Australia gathered in Orange for the event that celebrates women in business, women, business and more.
There were a myriad of events all over the city in association with The Huddle. Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman snapped some pictures at Trivia on Friday night at the Orange Bowling Club, at High Tea at the Byng Street Boutique Hotel on Saturday and at the main event at Orange Function Centre on Sunday.
Want to know what The Huddle is? Coordinator Jess Conliffe explains below.
