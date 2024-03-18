Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

There was some extra fabulous in town over the weekend: The Huddle was on

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
March 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh

There was some extra fabulous going around Orange over Friday, Saturday and Sunday as The Huddle was in town. Women from around Australia gathered in Orange for the event that celebrates women in business, women, business and more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.