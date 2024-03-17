See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend | Part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy recently, snapping away across the city.
During the week Carla went to the rededication of the Boer War memorial in Blayney.
On Friday night Carla went to the Huddle Trivia night at the Orange City Bowling Club, the Rio Circus and the Angela Hopgood Exhibition opening at the Corner Store Gallery.
On Saturday Jude went to the Huddle High Tea at the Byng Street Boutique Motel, the Glow Roller Disco at the Canobolas High School hall, the screening of The Trust Fall: Julian Assange and 10 Things I Hate About You 25th anniversary at the Odeon Cinemas and the St Patrick's Day celebrations at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
On Sunday Jude went to the Huddle at the Orange Function Centre and the St Patrick's Day celebrations at the Oriana.
Do you have an event that you'd like to let The Central Western Daily know about? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.