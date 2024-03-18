'Emotional' Brincat signs off with premiership after eight years coaching

Orange City Warriors under 16s coach Dan Brincat probably won't know what to do with himself next summer.
Having coached for eight years his side won their last match in junior cricket, defeating Orange CYMS in the grand final on Saturday, March 17.
With son Ollie moving up into senior cricket in 2024/25, Brincat took a moment to reflect on what had become a big part of his life.
"It was a little bit weird and emotional a little bit too because some of those players I've had for eight years," he said.
"They've gone from eight year old little boys to 15 and 16 year old young men.
"You spend six months a year with them, Fridays for the training and then Saturday mornings with them and so it's been a long time.
"But it was also nice to see them go out, go out with a win and finish their junior careers and as I said to them after the game on Saturday, you might not realise now, but maybe in 10 years time you'll bump into each other at the pub and be able to say, 'hey, remember, we won that grand final'."
Ollie Brincat made 50 retired not out and Hayden Griffith whacked 42 off 26 balls.
Henry Heath top scored for CYMS with a defiant 24 batting at nine but City's bowlers were relentless - Jye Southcombe taking 2/11, Will McKewn 2/4, Connor Bennett 3/9 and Griffith 2/6.
The junior Warriors took out the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) under 11, under 12, under 13 and under 16 grand finals while the under 14s lost to Kinross Wolaroi School Thunder.
The under 12 Warriors were particularly impressive in their performance, making 3-135 and then dismissing CYMS for just 14 runs.
Brincat named the under 12s as the most impressive of the five City teams in action and said the club's achievement was not one they took for granted.
"It's not something you sort of plan for or take for granted it's going to happen," he said.
"We had five teams all undefeated minor premiers heading into the finals and then obviously four of those teams finished undefeated premiers and one was an undefeated minor premier and runner-up.
"So when you look, when you say it out loud, it is very impressive."
He also paid tribute to City's volunteers in helping the club have a successful year.
"Every club's got them, haven't they, the hard working volunteers.
"I've got three other people on the committee that help with juniors as well.
"My name might be the one on the committee but there's Tammy Greenhalgh and Charlie Warren and Matt Senyard as well.
"One thing over the last few years I've noticed is we don't struggle to get coaches parents put their hand up to coach and manage teams.
"I think that makes a big difference having willing parents.
"Them wanting to coach the boys and girls and and just creating that environment."
Under 11s
Orange City Gladiators 141 def. Orange CYMS White 123
Under 12s
Orange City Warriors 3/135 def. Orange CYMS 8/14
Under 13s
Orange City Gladiators 1/106 def. Kinross 8/105
Under 14s
Orange City Warriors 10/80 def. Kinross Thunder 9/104
Under 16s
Orange City Warriors 6/153 def. Orange CYMS 10/73
