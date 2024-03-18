MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Ma and pa shop expands with second branch

A small NSW "ma and pa" shop has expanded to Orange opening it's doors and you may recognise its jingle from TV.
Third generation owner Allan Blatch opened the doors of Blatch's Automotive Agricultural Industrial store in Peisley Street on Monday, March 18, 2024.
"We saw a gap in the market and we had been asked for decades to open a shop in Orange," Mr Blatch said.
"The family business is 72 years old and we just felt it was the right time."
Before opening its second branch Blatch's was only based in Parkes.
"There's no shop in the Orange region like Blatchs or that have the range that Blatchs has and that's because we're a bearings and industrial supplies business and automotive hard parts business and agricultural supplies all rolled into one.
"In an environment where many companies are corporate or overseas owned we are an Australian-owned family business."
He said the wide array of goods was because the business has evolved since it opened in 1952.
Most customers are from the farming, manufacturing and industry sectors.
Four new staff have been hired to operate the Orange store.
"We're passionate about customer service," Mr Blatch said.
The shop opened at 7am on Monday and will be open six days a week. It will be closed Sunday but open on Saturday mornings.
An Orange business has a new social media page almost 12 months after coming under new ownership.
Hiflow Concrete Pumps owner Ryan Prevett said the page is a new direction for the business.
"The business has been going for a while," he said.
"It's been in the pipeline for a little while.
"I've been in the construction industry since I was 15."
Although Mr Prevett bought the business about 12 months ago he said before that it had been going for 18 years.
It involves "pumping concrete for concrete slabs for houses and bigger projects".
