'To be sure, to be sure' it was a Happy St Paddy's Day at the Greenhouse

It was a happy St Paddy's Day to be sure at the Greenhouse on Saturday night.
The venue started the St Patrick's Day celebrations a day early, starting on Saturday and continuing onto Sunday.
On Saturday the crowd enjoyed traditional Irish beer Guinness on tap and Irish drink specials. K'Noath played all the hits live on the famous Greenhouse lawn.
Celebrations were expected to continue on Sunday with Andrew Drummond entertaining the crowd and musical bingo from 3pm.
St Patrick's Day is traditionally an Irish celebration which commemorates the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. In Australia, people are encouraged to wear green to celebrate.
