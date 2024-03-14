'Best interests of our game': Verdict handed down in Gladstone finals drama

A decision regarding Gladstone's future in the third grade finals series has been made.
The club will now play finals on Saturday, less than 48 hours after they were initially removed from the third grade finals series.
The Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) ruled on Tuesday evening (March 12) the third grade club would be prevented from playing the preliminary final against Orange CYMS due to their "unfinancial status".
This was due to the club not paying fees by certain dates as requested by the association.
However on Wednesday the club informed the Central Western Daily the outstanding balance had been paid and they were locked in discussions with the ODCA about next steps.
On Thursday ODCA president Mark Frecklington confirmed, following a review, the decision had been made to allow Gladstone to take to the field.
Frecklington said he understood people would be disappointed with the ruling but said it was in the "best interests of the game".
"The committee has reviewed the decision and has reinstated Gladstone," he said.
"We know this decision impacts other teams as well and we apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused them.
"There may be some that will disagree with our decision. We understand and respect that, but we believe this decision to be in the best interests of our game.
"We want to now put this behind us and for everyone to enjoy the rest of this season. Additional measures will be put in place for next season so that we can avoid a repeat of this situation."
Orange CYMS will now face Gladstone at Country Club Oval on Saturday.
