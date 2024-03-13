Finals shock: Lower grade club bounced from finals after dispute

A third grade Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) club has appealed a decision to kick them out of the finals series.
Gladstone finished third on the ladder and was due to play Orange CYMS in the preliminary final on Saturday, March 16.
However ODCA revealed on Tuesday (March 12) the club had been deemed "unfinancial" - meaning outstanding money had not been paid to the association.
As such they were prevented from taking part in the finals with fourth-placed Orange City taking their place.
Gladstone informed the Central Western Daily outstanding payments had since been made to ODCA and they had appealed the decision.
ODCA president Mark Frecklington confirmed payments had been made and the association was in communication with Gladstone about what happens next with the matter "not quite resolved."
On Tuesday the ODCA explained the initial decision to remove Gladstone from the finals series.
"Our by-laws require each club to have its team registration fees paid by the Monday prior to the start of the finals unless other arrangements have been made with the association," he said.
"Gladstone has been sent numerous reminders and again as late as last week and they remain unfinancial.
"It is just simply not fair to the other clubs that have done the right thing and paid what is due."
CYMS will now face fourth-placed Orange City for the right to take on Spring Hill in the grand final with both matches to be played at Bloomfield Oval.
Centrals have made the most of life in second grade, finishing second and setting up as date with Cavaliers at Riawena Oval.
The victor will face Kinross at the same venue.
There are no semi-finals in Centenary Cup following the withdrawal of Cavaliers earlier in the season. The top two, currently CYMS and City, will play off in a grand final on March 23.
