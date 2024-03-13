Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Breaking

Finals shock: Lower grade club bounced from finals after dispute

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 13 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A third grade Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) club has appealed a decision to kick them out of the finals series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Finals shock: Lower grade club bounced from finals after dispute
Gavin Smith plays a shot for Gladstone against Orange CYMS in February. Picture by Jude Keogh
The decision could still be reversed with discussions ongoing.
Dominic Unwin
From Orange to Chicago: Drysdale runs PB ahead of world famous marathon
Siblings Samuel and Cathie Drysdale after the Orange Running Festival. Picture by Dominic Unwin
The running festival attracted a record crowd.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.