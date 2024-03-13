It's a tough gig, celebrating yourself

International Women's Day, 2024 was sensational.
There were incredible events all around the Central West. A panel with One More Event in Narromine, the Women's Festival in Dubbo, the Business in the Bush Western Rural Connect Luncheon in Dubbo, a full day of activities in Orange starting with a business breakfast at Quest and ending with a musical performance at See Saw. There was yoga and luncheons in Bathurst.
These events were well-attended and of course fabulous.
But why does it take one particular day on the calendar to make us stop and celebrate so much of what makes up our identity?
And why do we need that particular day on the calendar to celebrate ourselves? And the other women in our lives?
Since starting this newsletter in August, 2023, one thing has become very apparent, women love celebrating other women.
"The Five Minutes With..." profile every week is more often than not a nomination from someone, getting in contact, telling me "you need to feature this person" or "this person is doing incredible stuff". These women are shining a light on each other, making the world a much brighter place.
We've done two special editions of women nominating other women for their awesomeness and sending appreciation notes to each other. It was incredible to witness.
But, there seems to be a problem celebrating ourselves. I know it. I feel it. And I know other people feel it too.
There's a judgement on people who call out their own success, particularly in Australia.
What is it that stops us celebrating, like we would someone else? Is it the imposter syndrome that stops us shouting about little wins? Is it the self-doubt that stops us from putting our hands up for a promotion we know we're perfect for? Is it the "cringe factor" or ick that's stopping us from posting about recent success we've had?
I know I am prone to saying "I'm lucky". I'm so "lucky" that I have an incredibly supportive husband and two great kids. I'm so "lucky" I can work in my current role from Nyngan. I'm so "lucky" TCU has been so well received. And there certainly is an element of luck to all of this. But there's also a lot of hard work there too. And even as I type those words, I feel uncomfortable.
On the weekend, I stood up in front of a room full of fabulous women, who had dolled themselves up and spent a little money getting themselves to the Western Rural Connect International Women's Day luncheon.
It was incredible, the food (obviously- as it was at Down the Lane), the energy and the time we spent together was fantastic.
It encapsulated this year's IWD theme #inspireinclusion. A bunch of successful women sharing how they've gotten to where they are.
It was also three hours where these women were "given permission" to celebrate themselves. They'd reorganised their responsibilities that afternoon to celebrate themselves. And I was honoured to be a part of that celebration.
I'm hoping it's something we can take into every day. Obviously we can't celebrate 100 per cent every day, namely, it would take the fun out of the celebration. But it would be fantastic to see everyone being a little kinder to themselves, to let themselves celebrate the small wins, and give themselves a moment of recognition they would happily give to an important person in their life.
If that's one thing to take out International Women's Day 2024, please let it be that.
And let's keep making the world a brighter place.
Get content like this straight into your inbox. Sign up to The Catch-Up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.