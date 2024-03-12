Munch your way around Orange on the Edible Garden Trail

You can eat your way around Orange and celebrate the residents who are growing their own food in Orange's first ever Edible Garden Trail on March 23 and 24.
Organiser Min Simcock is excited for the first Edible Garden Trail in the region, with 15 food producing gardens involved in the event.
"It will be an opportunity for the Orange gardening community, and hopefully those from wider afield, to explore food producing gardens here in Orange," she told the Central Western Daily.
Your $25 ticket gets you access to these delicious gardens over the two days starting at 10am on Saturday through to 4pm on Sunday.
The Edible Garden Trail movement has gained momentum recently, with events popping up all over Australia and New Zealand. The movement was started by Blue Mountains Gardener Suzanne Rix in 2018
"What we wanted was productive, food growing gardens, wriggling worm farms, busy bees, the sweet smell of compost, passionate people wanting to share their love of gardening with others...and I think we've done it!" Ms Simcock said.
Australia's favourite gardener Costa Georgiadis is a big fan of the movement.
