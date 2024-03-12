Central Western Daily
Home/Community
What's on

Munch your way around Orange on the Edible Garden Trail

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orange Edible Garden Trail Group with founder Suzanne Rix at their recent meeting. Picture is supplied
The Orange Edible Garden Trail Group with founder Suzanne Rix at their recent meeting. Picture is supplied

You can eat your way around Orange and celebrate the residents who are growing their own food in Orange's first ever Edible Garden Trail on March 23 and 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.