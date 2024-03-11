See who enjoyed OMG Sponsors Day at the Orange Racecourse

It was a beautiful day for the Races at the Orange Motor Group Sponsors Day
The race meet was at Towac Racecourse from lunchtime on Monday. Organisers said the conditions were great for a day of racing.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went down trackside to see who was enjoying the day.
Racing Orange invited the Orange businesses who sponsor the race club for the day.
There were seven races in total.
