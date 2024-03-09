'I was retired': Priest rediscovers his fire in ruthless knockout win

"Have a go again, I'll give you another one."
In one play it was clear Mudgee Dragons coach Clay Priest was back, driving his opponent into the Carrington Park turf with a thud and then issuing a dare to run at him again.
Priest was in the thick of it for the Dragons as they claimed the 2024 Bathurst Knockout with a dominant display, defeating Bathurst St Pat's in the final 32-12 on Saturday, March 9.
Speaking post-match Priest said he had initially hung the boots up following the huge suspension ruling him out of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
"I was a little worried [coming back], I did say I was retired," he said.
"I did tell the club that I was done and fortunately the club kept at me and managed to speak to a lot of the boys and get them on board.
"The blokes that we've picked up to come onboard this year have definitely shown that they are first grade potential."
The former NRL player was in his element - putting on hits, steamrolling forward with opponents clinging on and never short of some feedback.
He said he was feeling refreshed, even though he'll still have to sit out the round one blockbuster against Orange CYMS.
"I've still got actually one week to serve come round one which is unfortunate," he said.
"But I'm the sort of bloke that plays with his heart on his sleeve and I'm not going to change the way I play.
"It's just how I am."
Saints managed to snare two back before the break, including a slippery effort by star recruit Mitch Andrews, but two failed conversions meant they were still a ways behind.
The Group 10 minor premiers didn't let up in the second half, defying the hot conditions to finish strongly and claim the $3000 prize.
Priest said it was pleasing to see some new faces immediately slot in and play a part.
"I've got plenty of new blokes here this year and it was really pleasing to see them step up today and put on some good performances," he said.
"I believe it's going to be a bit of a selection headache come round one."
Earlier Orange Hawks took out the under 18s title with an arm-wrestle of a decider against St Pat's 12-6.
Despite missing some of their grand final heroes from 2023, Hawks picked up where they left off with superior game management.
Under 18s
First grade
Under 18s grand final
Hawks 12 defeated St Pat's 6
First grade grand final
Mudgee 32 defeated St Pat's 12.
