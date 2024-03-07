Opetaia's 'rapid' rise up the racing ranks has him hungry for more success

Jay Opetaia is a rising star in the world of greyhound racing.
The 21-year-old has only been training dogs for three years, but already he's achieved more than some do in a lifetime.
"A lot of people go their whole career without winning a race at Wentworth Park or winning a Group race, and I've already won two Groups and plenty at Wenty," he said.
"It's been pretty rapid success."
In the 50 races between September 30, 2023 and March 6, 2024, Opetaia's dogs have recorded 14 first place finishes, including his most recent Group 2 victory in the Richmond Derby on March 1.
It was those results which saw the Orange trainer take home Greyhound Racing NSW's 2023 Young Achiever award, following on from 2022 when he qualified Agland Luai for the final of the Million Dollar Chase.
In terms of pressure to keep up the good performances, Opetaia said it's a non-issue for him.
"I don't really feel the pressure anymore, I just get excited," he added.
"The dogs don't know that they're in the big one so you just keep the routine the same."
Opetaia grew up around greyhounds and always aspired to be a "good trainer".
While it takes talent to achieve what he has, there's also been an element of luck.
"It's a bit of a domino effect," he said.
"Once you get a couple of good dogs, if you keep winning with them and doing your job, other owners take notice.
"I've been pretty lucky to have had some good owners send me some good dogs."
And should the proposed multi-million dollar greyhound track in Orange ever come to fruition, Opetaia's ability to raise even more winners should grow.
"I know a lot of people are working hard, so hopefully something happens shortly because, while it is my choice to race in Sydney all the time, the young ones I've got to take all the way to Richmond to trial," he said.
"You lose a whole day doing that, whereas if there was a track at Orange it would make life a whole lot easier.
"There's been a lot of talk but not a lot of action, so yeah, hopefully it does happen."
