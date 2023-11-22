Revealed: What date will Orange's streets have new speed limits enforced?

The date has officially been revealed for when the speed limits will drop across nine streets in the heart of Orange.
A busy period in the lead-up to Christmas, from December 1 drivers in the Central Business District will need to reduce their speeds to no more than 40 kilometres per hour.
The speed cap will be lowered from the current 50 km/h enforcement, with motorists urged to take note of why reviewed changes within the zone have occurred.
"There is substantial pedestrian activity and the high traffic volumes travelling in the area can make it difficult for pedestrians to judge safe gaps for crossing the road," Transport for NSW Regional Director West, Alistair Lunn said.
"The review found that establishing a high pedestrian activity area would deliver increased safety for pedestrians and vulnerable road users in the Orange CBD and also reduce the risk of collision for vehicles."
Mr Lunn says the chosen streets in the city's main centre are due to them being home to a wide range of businesses and services, including financial institutions, schools, function centres and offices.
He also flagged the nine passages housing a mix of busy service stations, shopping centres, parking lots, food outlets, supermarkets, automotive businesses, medical services, and a variety of retail outlets.
"As a result, the speed limit on all streets within the Orange CBD bounded by Byng Street, Peisley Street, Kite Street and Hill Street will be reduced," Mr Lunn said.
"Signage and electronic message boards [will be there] to advise motorists and pedestrians of the changes."
The new 40 km/h speed limit will be introduced on:
Councillor Tony Mileto, City of Orange Traffic Committee chair, says council had requested the review following consultation with internal stakeholders.
These were said to include: Transport for NSW, the chamber of commerce and the Orange community.
"There is something to bring everyone into the Orange CBD, but providing a safe environment for both pedestrians and motorists is our number one priority," Mr Mileto said.
"The establishment of a high pedestrian activity area will deliver benefits for everyone in the CBD and make Orange an even better place to live, shop and visit."
Members of the community can sign up here to receive the latest updates on speed limits changes in their nominated area, along with being able to have their say.
