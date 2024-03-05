Central Western Daily
How will we look back on Rainbow motion? My guess is it won't be with pride

By Helen Gosper
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
The motion before Orange City Council to cancel its involvement in this month's Rainbow Festival is not only a slap in the face for the city's LGBTQIA+ community and its allies; it also sends a negative and confusing message to our children, who are brought up to value inclusiveness and equality and to celebrate differences.

