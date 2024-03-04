Call for 'respect and civility' as biggest crowd ever expected at council

The biggest ever crowd is expected this week as Orange City Council decides the fate of its Rainbow Festival - prompting requests for "respect and civility" from all.
The meeting will run from 6.30pm, Tuesday at the Civic Centre chambers.
Additional screens will be erected in the outside foyer to accommodate overflow.
"We're expecting many to attend ... more than we've ever seen," CEO David Waddell told the Central Western Daily this week.
Residents planning to speak in the open forum are required to register with Orange City Council before 4pm, Tuesday.
"The mayor and I will ask for respect and civility from all attendees," Mr Waddell said.
"Respect is needed across the board.
"It should be remembered there are young and vulnerable people out there hoping to celebrate their lifestyle in a joyous way who will be watching this debate who deserve that respect."
Slated to run over three days from March 22, the Rainbow Festival aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events.
A motion to pull all support and funding was revealed by councillor Kevin Duffy this week.
It followed a weeks-long campaign by the Orange Christian Alliance. About a dozen members have attended the last two council meetings to protest.
Spokesperson Kris Dhillon has so far declined invitations to speak to the CWD. The inclusion of a "drag storytime" event for children is central to their campaign.
