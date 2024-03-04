Fairy floss and raffles: See who was enjoying the Kinross Country Fair

The Kinross Wolaroi Country Fair took place at the school grounds on Saturday.
The annual fair is a tradition in the school community and is a day filled with fun and entertainment.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh visited the school to take photos of the fun-filled day.
There were market stalls, live music, dodgem cars, games, a jumping castle, craft, farm animals, wine and beer, books, ice cream and coffee vans, raffles, barbecue or Devonshire tea (if that's more your style) face painting and a giant slide.
The school reported thousands of people went through the gates to celebrate the fair. The money raised will go to the restoration of the Wolaroi Mansion built in 1884 and converted into a school in 1893.
