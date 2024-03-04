Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

Fairy floss and raffles: See who was enjoying the Kinross Country Fair

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
March 4 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jude Keogh.

The Kinross Wolaroi Country Fair took place at the school grounds on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.