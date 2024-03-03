Central Western Daily
Home/Community
What's on
Photos

See when the Orange Showground turned into Nashville for the night

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated March 3 2024 - 9:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jude Keogh

Music lovers of Orange were treated to a Night in Nashville over the weekend when the Orange Showground turned into a country music bonanza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.