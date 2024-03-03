See when the Orange Showground turned into Nashville for the night

Music lovers of Orange were treated to a Night in Nashville over the weekend when the Orange Showground turned into a country music bonanza.
The Showground was decked out in festoon lighting, hay bales, neon signs, American food vans, a mechanical bull and more.
Festival-goers would have been forgiven for forgetting they were in rural New South Wales.
The weekend was headlined by Max Jackson on Friday night and Orange favourite (and local) Robbie Mortimer on Saturday night. They were supported by four singers each.
On Friday night ticket holders were treated to Ryan Mead, Megan Woods, Paul Costa and Jarred Wrigley.
On Saturday night to Hustle & Heart, Tyla Rodrigues, Nathan Lamont and Claudia Tripp to a sold-out crowd.
The crowd dressed to impress, bringing out their bootscootin' boots and their cowboy hats. See the photos in gallery above.
Do you have an event you'd like to see in the Central Western Daily? Contact deputy editor Grace Ryan via email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.