'It should have his face on it': Cost-of-living blame game heats up

Families across Orange are the big losers at the checkout and David Littleproud says the reason why should be staring people in the face every time.
On the ground in Orange on Wednesday, the Federal leader of The Nationals slammed grocery giants and the Labor government for the current price-gouging at the checkout.
Mr Littleproud says families and business owners in the region are likely to continue to suffer huge financial blows while ever the Labor party is in government.
Amid record high food and energy bills, Mr Littleproud says the blame rests with a slow-to-act Albanese government, which is yet to trigger a targeted meat price inquiry with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
"When you're seeing a 70 per cent reduction in sale yard prices compared to an eight per cent reduction at the supermarket, someone's cleaning up and that's Coles and Woolworths.
"We need something to happen here and now, not in two years time, but here and now. That's why this short, sharp inquiry would compel the supermarkets to turn up and actually have the ability to do something before Christmas.
"Not wait until we get a report back."
Recently refusing to commit the government to an ACCC inquiry into supermarket meat prices, agriculture minister Murray Watt said a review is already underway of the food and grocery codes.
We need something to happen here and now, not in two years time, but here and now.- The Nationals' federal leader, David Littleproud of food cost inquiry.
Which is why Mr Littleproud spoke at Robertson Park on November 22 of his submission to implement "broader architecture of competition policy" for supermarkets.
He says The Nationals will be collaborative with the government "if they want to take our hand on that".
"Because it's also about getting your energy bill down and understanding that they're spiralling out of control and that's linked to your food bill as well," Mr Littleproud said.
"This is where common sense needs to prevail rather than just flooding money into the economy for a small cohort.
"We actually pull the policy levers that bring and drive down the inflationary pressures because discretionary spending stopped."
Senator with The Nationals, Ross Cadell was also in Orange on Wednesday, reiterating the party's strong ties to Orange and the wider Central West region.
He says a future coalition government with a Nationals member of parliament for Calare is the best solution to tackle rising costs.
"It will put an end to Labor's bad policies which continue to drive up inflation and cost-of-living [pressures]," Mr Cadell said.
"This will also allow pensioners and veterans to work more without it affecting their pension entitlements and support first home-buyers to access their superannuation to invest in their first home."
Mr Littleproud added how the current cost-of-living crisis is the direct result of "an out-of-touch" Labor government - one that "wasted $450 million on the failed Voice Referendum".
He also says since Mr Albanese took the reins the promised $275 reduction in power bills has resulted in electricity rising by 18.2 per cent.
With this, gas is up 28 per cent and food prices climbed by 8.2 per cent.
"Interest rates have increased 12 times since Labor got into office and locals in Orange might try to cut back on some expenses, but they still can't avoid an increase in their food and electricity costs," Mr Littleproud said.
"The coalition will have a clear energy policy at the next election that will go to the heart of energy bills, including nuclear technology.
"Labor has also taken away the tools our farmers in the Central West need to produce food and fibre, by scrapping the Ag visa."
Mr Littleproud says Australia's top peak food industry bodies warned that the agriculture sector would need an additional 172,000 workers.
Though, since Labor got into office, he says around 16,000 Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) workers is a scarce workforce figure.
"This is why [our party has] also been calling for an ACCC inquiry into meat prices," he said, "to try and ensure supermarkets are passing on reduced sheep and cattle prices."
Mr Cadell added how The Nationals will continue to stand by those living in Orange and surrounding towns.
"Our commitment to Calare is pure," he said, "and we won't abandon the people here."
The Central Western Daily has reached out to both Coles and Woolworths for comment.
