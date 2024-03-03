Truck breaks down on Great Western Highway: Update

Update
Both eastbound lanes of the Great Western Highway have reopened following a truck breakdown.
The highway has been impacted since about 7.15am on Monday morning.
Live traffic NSW have reported the incident is resolved.
Earlier
A truck breakdown on Monday morning has slowed eastbound traffic on the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic NSW has reported a truck broke down at Mount Victoria around 7.15am on Monday.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane at the site of the incident.
Heavy vehicle towing and emergency services are at the scene.
This is the latest information as at 8.58am.
Are you impacted by highway breakdowns regularly? We want to talk to you! Let us know how you feel about your experiences on the highway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.