Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

The Great Divide: Why our major route over mountains is a headache, not a highway

By Editorial
March 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a measure of the lack of reliability of this region's main road to Sydney that a search for the words "Great Western Highway closed" in the Central Western Daily's archives in recent years yields a multitude of results.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.