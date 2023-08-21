Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Woodbridge Cup league tag: Manildra Rhinos shut out Condobolin Rams

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manildra Rhinos will get a shot at redemption following their Woodbridge Cup league tag preliminary final win against Condobolin Rams.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.