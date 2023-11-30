Who's up for another night in Nashville? New dates locked in for 2024

This event's director says he doesn't do anything half-hearted and he's not about to start now.
Orange's major country-themed music festival, gig-goers can officially whack March 1 and 2 in next year's calendar for the big return of A Night in Nashville at the colour city showground.
Also the face behind the thriving BNB Made Easy business, gig organiser Tim Mortimer promises crowds for a third round of two entertainment-packed evenings on Leeds Parade in 2024.
"The first couple of years getting any event off the ground is always the toughest, but we're not doing anything half-hearted with this one because we want to ensure its longevity, well into the future," he said.
"We've got a completely different line-up of artists coming and it was very clear people wanted more line-dancing after surveying the masses, so if there are any tickets left before Christmas for this next one, I'll be very surprised."
A highly-anticipated event selling out each time, the 10 all-new musicians are pending a big reveal for an impending line-up to boot.
They'll "honky-tonk" the house down at the Orange event, which promises all-American vibes at its best.
Delivering on the classic hay bales, neon signs, festoon lights and mechanical bull, American food vans will again bring the ultimate country concert experience.
"The line-dancing was a very clear winner in terms of crowd demand which was great to see, because it means people want to get involved and it all falls back to why we launched this to begin with," Mr Mortimer said.
"It's all about adults having fun, especially with this event born out of COVID when people were stuck at home with the kids or sitting around the house getting cabin fever.
"We'll do an earlier event to start from roughly 4.30/5pm until 11pm and we're adding an extra hundred tickets in there.
"So we've justified being able to put on more activities, which means more fun."
Rolling out next week on Tuesday, December 5, hundreds of early bird tickets will be up for grabs for those who subscribe to the event website.
All general tickets will then be released to the public the following day on Wednesday, December 6.
"I think one of the biggest challenges is running a business at the same time and I really wanted to do Nashville justice again, so we've brought in Kim and Cam McKenzie,"
"They're extremely experienced in event management and I know they'll absolutely bring it for this one.
"The crowd will definitely get even bigger and better shows in 2024."
Jump online to the A Night in Nashville website for more information.
