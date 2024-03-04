Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Eerie overgrown ruins of abandoned Orange 'mental asylum' revealed

CF
William Davis
By Carla Freedman, and William Davis
Updated March 4 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eerie overgrown ruins inside the abandoned Orange "mental asylum" have been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.