Orange church 'very happy' for Rainbow Festival to go ahead

An Orange church says it's "very happy" for the upcoming Rainbow Festival to go ahead.
It comes days after plans to axe the event emerged, following lobbying from some Christian residents.
Uniting Church reverend Andrew Cunningham distanced himself from the campaign and called for all residents to be respected.
"We would say that every single person no matter who they are ... is someone who is loved by God," he told the Central Western Daily on Friday.
"We recognise people's ability to take part and be fully involved ... and even if they choose not to, as many people do, we feel that as Christians it's our role to be welcoming.
"Whether or not our church or members ... get involved, we are very happy for [LGBTQIA+] people to be in community with each other and to celebrate who they are.
"It's as simple as that really."
Slated to run over three days from March 22, the Rainbow Festival aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events.
A motion to pull all support and funding was revealed by councillor Kevin Duffy this week, following weeks of lobbying by the "Orange Christian Alliance."
"I don't want any part of it," he told the CWD on Wednesday.
"Council shouldn't be involved in ideologies ... if my motion is successful, there won't be any festival. It will be canned."
Orange Christian Alliance Spokesperson Kris Dhillon has so far declined invitations to speak to the CWD. The inclusion of a "drag storytime" reading event for children is central to their campaign.
Reverend Cunningham appealed to residents of all beliefs to maintain civility ahead of the vote.
"My call to the people of Orange is, even when we don't agree with people, to always use words that are respectful, that are loving, that are not judgmental, and that recognise every single person has a right to be here," he said.
"There's a sign on our notice board at the moment that says: 'You will never look into the eyes of someone that God does not love.' To me, that is the message of the United Church and the message that we want to get across."
The Orange City Council vote will take place from 6.30pm on Tuesday night at the Civic Centre. An extensive turnout is expected, with both camps rallying supporters to attend.
Registrations attend the festival have skyrocketed since cancellations plans emerged.
