Rainbow Festival registrations skyrocket after cancellation plans revealed

Registrations to take part in Orange's Rainbow Festival have skyrocketed after plans to cancel the event emerged.
About 170 residents have booked tickets since Wednesday afternoon. In the two weeks prior, just 105 had signed up.
"I believe the dinosaur days are gone and Orange can't be defined by the minority," event supporter Jess Hickman told the Central Western Daily.
"I'll be there with bells on ... why wouldn't the Colour City want a Rainbow Festival?
"As a ratepayer, business owner, and a Christian woman I urge the council to reconsider its stance on voting against the festival."
On Wednesday it emerged a motion to pull all funding has been brought by councillor Kevin Duffy for the next Tuesday night meeting.
"I don't want any part of it," he told the CWD at the time.
"Council shouldn't be involved in ideologies ... if my motion is successful, there won't be any festival. It will be canned."
It followed a weeks-long campaign by the Orange Christian Alliance. About a dozen members have attended the last two council meetings to protest.
Spokesperson Kris Dhillon declined an invitation to speak to the CWD. The inclusion of a "drag storytime" event for children is central to their campaign.
An extensive turnout is expected at the Tuesday meeting, with both sides rallying supporters to attend.
