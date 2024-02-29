Bletchington's multi-million dollar upgrade gives students a 'learning space they deserve'

Bletchington Public School principal Philippa Hughes believes they have the best learning spaces in Orange.
Take a walk through the recently renovated classroom buildings and you'd be hard pressed to argue with her.
The multi-million dollar refurbishment was first announced in 2019 and after five long years, Ms Hughes confirmed the final touches were now being applied to the outside play areas as works to classrooms had been completed.
"My students finally have the learning spaces they deserve," she said.
"The effect of a beautiful space on a student isn't measurable, but you can see it. It's nice to learn in a beautiful space and that's what they all have now."
Among other things, the work included a new two-storey learning hub with ten classrooms, a hall upgrade and the replacement of the covered outdoor learning area.
"It was like a whole new world," Ms Hughes said.
"Students weren't constrained to one classroom anymore and they could open up doors so classes could work together."
The school is now waiting on final groundworks and the construction of two new basketball courts before the project is complete.
These are expected to be completed by around Easter.
"Then we'll be done and it's onward and upward for us then in terms of being better in what we do," Ms Hughes added.
"As a teacher and a principal you're always looking to be better and looking for better opportunities for your children."
Asked if she had a favourite new area, the school's principal pointed straight to the learning hub, which has been in operation since the beginning of 2023.
"The spaces before were often quite dark and now they're full of sunshine and light," she said.
"That has a real effect on their learning. We finally have our school back."
Bletchington captain Anthony Wu also shared his thoughts on the new-look school.
"I think the upgrades are really cool," he said.
"My favourite part is having the moving walls so you can collaborate with other classes."
The project was funded by the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.