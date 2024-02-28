Meet tomorrow's leaders: The school leaders in Orange and region, 2024

If these are the future leaders of our country, the future looks bright.
Check out the school captains, vice captains, house captains, sport captains, eco-captains and prefects of of the schools around the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne region.
These students have been elected by peers to represent and lead them throughout the next four terms.
Did you miss the kindergarten classes of 2024? Check out who's taking big steps with tiny feet here.
A lot of these students are in year six and year 12, so enjoying their final year of primary and high school respectively.
See all the energetic faces in the gallery above.
These photos will be in the print edition on Friday, March 1.
