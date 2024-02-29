Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

'It's taken a toll': Naden opens up about season-ending injury and AFLW dreams

DU
By Dominic Unwin
February 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Pat's, Western Rams, Orange Tigers - there's not a lot of footy teams Erin Naden hasn't turned out for down the years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.