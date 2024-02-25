Forward scores hat-trick in 20 minutes as Rams dominate Dragons

A rampaging Logan Coombes has led Western Rams to a 50-22 annihilation of Illawarra South Coast Dragons in the Andrew Johns Cup.
Coombes scored four tries as Rams routed their opposition at Ron Costello Oval in Shellharbour on Sunday (February 25).
The second rower from Bathurst Panthers had a hat-trick by half-time as Western completed one of the most one-sided openings to a game imaginable.
They scored in the first minute through Kemp Riches and by the 22-minute mark were 26-0 ahead.
Metres came easy for the Rams forwards as they barged through some meek Dragons resistance.
The highlight of Coombes' efforts was his third, trampling over and evading several players as he crossed the line untouched.
Down 28-4, the home side came out firing in the second half, scoring two tries in quick succession before a further four tries from Rams returned the power of balance back to the green and white.
The win makes it three from four for Western ahead of their final match against Northern Tigers in Narromine on Saturday (March 2).
The under 18s bounced back in fine fashion following a heavy defeat to Monaro Colts in Parkes last Sunday.
Shane Rodney's side were rewarded for a disciplined and determined first half, scoring in the 11th minute thanks to a powerful Beau Hartley effort close to the line.
They doubled their lead on the 20-minute mark via Ajay Isbester-Boss and then found themselves 16-0 up after Ryan Goodsell crossed.
Dragons halfback Levi Valesini single-handedly hauled his team back into the game with a dazzling individual run, evading several Rams players on his way to the line.
Letham Manago then scored for the home side four minutes into the second half to reduce the margin to four.
After faltering in previous matches against Macarthur Wests Tigers and Monaro, Rams didn't panic and instead got to work.
It took 15 minutes for the next score and it came from five-eighth Cooper Black who converted his own try.
Black was back on the score sheet in the 61st minute, running in another try.
He put the final nail in the coffin after the siren with a penalty goal for a scoreline of 28-12.
Western Rams 50 (Logan Coombes 4, Kemp Riches, Jai Ashby, Charlie Fischbeck, Cooper Townsend, Taj Jordan tries; Callum Miskell 7 goals) defeated Illawarra South Coast Dragons 22 (Cruz McGuinness 2, Jordan Barlow, Tom Voase tries; Jaxon Ballinger 2, Kade Forbes goals)
Western Rams 28 (Cooper Black 2, Beau Hartley, Ajay Isbester-Boss, Ryan Goodsell tries; Black 3 goals, 1 pen) defeated Illawarra South Coast Dragons 12 (Levi Valesini, Letham Manago tries; Valesini 2 goals)
