Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

We've raised the bat ... but can Orange lay claim as roundabout capital?

Nick McGrath
Matt Findlay
By Nick McGrath, and Matt Findlay
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's official: Orange loves a good roundabout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Matt Findlay

Matt Findlay

Journalist

Formerly a sports specialist, I'm based at Orange and shift between wide-spread range of subjects here and, often, across the entire Central West region of NSW as well. I have almost a decade of experience in the media and marketing industries both here in Australia and internationally, along with journalism I have experience in content strategy, brand development, and digital and social media. Along the way, I've been fortunate to win a handful of media awards and be nominated for several others too.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.