'I've always had an interest in federal politics': Farraway addresses Calare bid rumours

Two weeks after clearing a path to vie for the federal seat of Calare, Sam Farraway has addressed the rumours surrounding his potential candidacy.
On February 9, the NSW National Party MLC announced he was stepping down as shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads to dedicate more "energy, experience and passion to the Central West."
With the Nationals having guaranteed they would be running a candidate against the now independent Andrew Gee at the next election, many assumed this move was done with the Calare seat in mind.
On February 20, Mr Farraway as well as Nationals leader David Littleproud were in Orange, where the pair were quizzed about the potential bid.
"They're only rumours," Mr Farraway said.
"The reality is that I've always had an interest in federal politics. I ran for the senate in 2019 and I wasn't successful but it was a fantastic experience before entering state parliament.
"I genuinely can't answer the question until the electoral commission hand down draft boundaries. What I can commit to is supporting David Littleproud and my federal colleagues every week while they're here, on the ground in the Central West."
The Australian Electoral Commission continues to work on a redistribution of federal seats in NSW - due to Western Australia's rise in population earning it an additional MP in Canberra. Submissions on the matter have been received and published.
Elections expert Antony Green has previously hypothesised that Bathurst might be shifted east into the neighbouring seat of Macquarie so the city's current seat of Calare can be abolished.
When asked about a possible timeframe for announcing a candidate, Mr Littleproud confirmed it would not take place before the redistribution is finalised.
"As soon as we get draft boundaries, we'll go out and ask for nominations and then it will be up to the membership to determine, but that process will start as soon as we get the draft boundaries," the leader of the Nationals said.
"I've made it clear that this is a priority seat that we want to win back.
"We can't get rid of Anthony Albanese unless the Nationals win Calare. We will be throwing everything bar the kitchen sink at it. We take this seriously and we've got a strong track record of delivering for the people of Calare."
When Mr Farraway was asked if he had discussed the topic of running for Calare with David Littleproud, the current MLC gave a quick "no, no, no".
"I can guarantee from what David has said on the record here, the National Party is running, they will run hard, they want to represent the views of this community once again and whoever the candidate is will have my full support," he added.
"As to what comes of pre-selection and what boundaries look like, you're going to have to ask me in a few months time."
The NSW Liberal Party has suggested combining Lithgow, Mudgee, Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney with the central and upper Blue Mountains and calling this seat Macquarie.
The current seat of Macquarie, under the Liberal Party suggestion, would be renamed, while the Calare name would disappear.
Under the Liberals' suggestion, Orange and most of the Cabonne local government area would shift from Calare to the seat of Riverina.
NSW Labor's submission leaves Calare unchanged, while the NSW Nationals propose transferring the Cowra Shire Council area from Riverina to Calare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.