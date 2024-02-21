Huge turnout for 'absolutely amazing' race day expected this weekend

Huge turnout is expected for an "absolutely amazing day" of fashion and racing this weekend in Orange.
Ladies Day and Fashion in the Fields kicks-off at Towac Park from midday on Saturday, February 24.
"It'll be really great," Bree McMinn from Racing Orange told the Central Western Daily.
"If the weather plays right for us, it should be an absolutely amazing day."
About 1500 people are expected to attend the six-race event.
Food stalls, live entertainment, and prizes for best dressed - supplied by CosMedic Collective - have been confirmed.
"It's a great excuse for ladies to get dressed up," Ms McMinn said.
"You don't get to do that to often to get out and dressed up and hang out with friends.
"It's a great day out ... the track is looking absolutely sensational."
A Soft 6 track rating has been published. The race day is a country Tab meeting event.
Entry at the gate is $10 for adults. Group bookings and packages can be purchased online at 123tix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.