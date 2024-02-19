Central Western Daily
Five minutes with... Kylie Duncan of CosMedic Collective

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
February 19 2024 - 3:00pm
"I'm the proud owner of CosMedic Collective, the first stand alone medical cosmetic clinic in Orange. People often mistake our clinic and my work in particular as being 'vain' or skin deep, but I'm actually deeply passionate about helping people to FEEL their best. We offer over 200 individual treatments to tailor care to the individual. From a Brazilian wax, to botox to iron infusions...whatever you need to put a pep in your step, we've most likely got it."

