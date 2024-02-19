Five minutes with... Kylie Duncan of CosMedic Collective

"I'm the proud owner of CosMedic Collective, the first stand alone medical cosmetic clinic in Orange. People often mistake our clinic and my work in particular as being 'vain' or skin deep, but I'm actually deeply passionate about helping people to FEEL their best. We offer over 200 individual treatments to tailor care to the individual. From a Brazilian wax, to botox to iron infusions...whatever you need to put a pep in your step, we've most likely got it."
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
I love the community. The connection. We lived in the inner west of Sydney for 15 years prior to making the tree change here. We knew our immediate neighbours in our townhouse complex...and that was it.
I love the values. That I can walk into the Nashdale Hall on any given night and you'll see a doctor, a plumber, a stay at home parent all hanging out. The only measure is 'are you a decent human with decent values'.
There seems to be so much more emphasis on internal values than external measurements of success and I am so glad that my children will be growing up with those values instilled in them.
What inspired you to open CosMedic Collective?
Cosmetic nursing was a side business for me when we lived in Sydney. As a theatre nurse, I enjoyed the change to cosmetic nursing for the opportunity for ongoing therapeutic relationships with my patients and to be able to see the difference my treatments made to them rather than them being under anaesthetic and never seeing them again.
When we moved to Orange I realised most of the cosmetic practitioners were flying in and out of Sydney so there was a gap for high quality, ongoing, locally based care. I wanted to fill that gap.
People often forget that cosmetic procedures are still medical procedures and therefore should be performed by experienced medical practitioners who are on hand to follow up in the case of complications.
How do you juggle being a business owner, mother, volunteer and one of the 2024 Stars of Orange? What's your secret?
My tribe. We moved here knowing no one. This has meant that my husband Mike and I have had to turn to each other and lean on each other heavily. We have worked hard to build a community of close friends around us which is actually hard as an adult - going up to someone and saying 'can we be friends?' - but it has paid off. Asking for help when you need it is important. No one can truly 'do it all'.
Also - learning to let go when I have to. I was planning to run a marathon at the Orange Running Festival. I'm just not ready, and that's ok. I also haven't folded any laundry this week and we're picking clothes out of the clean hamper...that's also ok.
What's something you're working on improving?
Not worrying about what others think. When you're the face of a business you're naturally worried about appearances and how you come across. Do I talk too fast or too loud? Do I overshare? Probably. But as I get older I find I am more confident in being my unapologetic true self. Which is why I am taking on the pole dancing genre for Stars of Orange. I want my performance to make people feel that they too can have a go at something - anything - and not be worried by external judgement. Just have a go!
Blocking time and being present in the moment. As a wife, mother and business owner I feel a constant pull in a thousand directions. On any given day I can be doing four things at once...and poorly. The only place I'm truly focussed and present is in the treatment room. I need to work on extending this into other areas of my life. My kids are growing up before my eyes and I don't want to miss it.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Good leaders lead from the back. If you don't micromanage your employees but rather set the general expectation and let them make their own path there...it will work. My practice manager Hayley is an excellent example. She would do anything for me and my family because she knows I would do the same for her. I've watched her grow into an incredible woman over the last few years and it has been such a joy.
Best business: Wineries for the win! Because I love them and they love me. I am lucky to call the makers at De Salis, Rikard and Attalah wines my mates. Also my neighbours at Heifer Station have created an incredible environment.
Best place to eat: Daytime is Groundstone, If there's wine involved it's Union Bank
Best event to attend: Studio 2800 dance parties. DJ Chris Rawlins and DJ Benny and the Decks came together after lockdown to create high quality dance parties at the Mad Hatter Drinks Lab. Everyone gets so into the theme and it's always a sell out event. You'll find me next to the DJ box all night.
We'll be having some incredible fundraisers coming up for Stars of Orange including a pole dancing trial evening on March 9 at Revolution Aerial and a Palm Springs themed event at The Greenhouse on April 7. Keep an eye on our social media for more details!
Hidden Gem: The Oriana Pool Club in summer cannot be beaten. I can easily spend a lazy afternoon there under a cabana with a book while my family enjoys woodfired pizza and dips in the pool.
