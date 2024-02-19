Plan to 'repurpose' Lords Place furniture and pot plants revealed

Plans to "repurpose" furniture and plants from the now-demolished Lords Place revamp have been revealed.
CBD businesses could apply to loan the nearly-$325,000 worth of benches, shade structures, pots, and dining decks under a new proposal.
Users would be required to demonstrate how public space in front of their establishment would be enhanced by the installations.
Available are:
According to Orange City Council's breakdown of costs - provided to the Central Western Daily under a Freedom of Information request late last year - about $323,746 was spent on the above items.
All would remain the property of council and effectively be on loan, with businesses liable for damage and insurance.
The proposal will be raised at this week's Civic Centre meeting on Tuesday night, alongside plans for an independent inquiry into the $1.77 million project.
The Lords Place has been partially demolished. Some parking spaces are yet to be returned, and not all paint has been removed.
Work was approved on October 18, 2022 and began the following day. Councillors voted to tear up renovations about 12 months later following significant criticism and controversy.
In September almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an inquiry and exploration into the viability of demolishing the installations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.