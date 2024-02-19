Major step toward sports hub construction as new photos reveal progress

A major step towards construction of the long-delayed $60 million Orange Sports Precinct has been confirmed.
The contract to build "Stage One" of the project - eight multi-purpose sports fields - went to tender this week, with applications open until March 28.
Installation of turfed fields, drainage and irrigation, and a system to lay wires for future lighting is required this year from the successful bidder.
It comes as new Google satellite images show significant earthworks are complete, with a sizable cutaway for the grandstand and grass hills.
Last week NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed previous plans to prioritise construction an athletics track at the site have been scrapped, with the eight centre fields and stadium now top priority.
The Central Western Daily understands state government officials intervened in the project due to budget blow-outs, with estimated costs surging from $25 million to $59.5 million in about five years.
A "collaborative design review" has reportedly taken place with the premier's office and Orange City Council. The project is proceeding in stages to "ensure it is delivered on budget and in the best interests of the community".
"This is an important step towards delivering this long-awaited community infrastructure," Mr Minns said in a statement.
"I look forward to the next generation of NSW sporting legends getting to play at a completed Orange Sports Complex soon."
The first stage of construction will now be the eight multi-purpose playing fields. These are located between the planned sporting stadium and the athletics track.
All eight are scheduled for completion before the end of 2024, with a tender for works released on Friday, February 16.
Following this, work is expected to be undertaken by council in 2025 to deliver the rectangular field and stadium which will support sporting events across the region, particularly men and women's soccer, rugby union and rugby league.
The final stage of work will see the delivery of an athletics facility.
