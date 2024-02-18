Severe weather warning issued as storm surges over region

For the second time in three days a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Central West, including Orange, Dubbo and Bathurst.
Dark clouds had been building up over the region on the morning of Sunday (February 18) and shortly before 1pm the Bureau of Meteorology pulled the trigger, issuing the warning.
The warning is for severe thunderstorms developing across the ranges in central eastern NSW with heavy rainfall possibly leading to flash flooding.
Also included in the warning are Oberon, Lithgow, Mudgee, Connabarabran, Wellingto and Kandos and further to the south, Crookwell and Goulburn.
Orange Airport received 29 millimetres in the 30 minutes to 12.45pm on Sunday.
A severe weather warning was earlier issued for the region on Friday (February 16).
Orange had received 15mm of rain overnight as more storm clouds rolled through the region.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 3.50pm.
