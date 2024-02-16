Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Overnight rain followed by storm warning: flash flooding alert for region

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 16 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange is at the heart of a severe weather warning issued by the bureau of meteorology.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.