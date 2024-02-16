Overnight rain followed by storm warning: flash flooding alert for region

Orange is at the heart of a severe weather warning issued by the bureau of meteorology.
The warning says an upper trough and surface trough are combining to generate thunderstorms across eastern NSW on Friday, February 16 with the risk of localised heavy falls this afternoon.
Orange received 15mm of rain overnight as more storm clouds rolled through the region.
Friday afternoon's warning also includes Central Tablelands centres like Bowral, Bathurst, Katoomba, Crookwell and Taralga.
The warning says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 5pm.
