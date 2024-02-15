Ram raids and car fires east of Orange make for a busy night

POLICE are investigating after a wild night in which two vehicles were set alight and it is alleged that a supermarket and service station, at opposite ends of the city, suffered ram raids.
In both cases, police say a vehicle reversed into the premises.
Fire and Rescue NSW says calls came in during the early hours of Thursday, February 15 to report a car alight in Kelso and another on fire in Raglan.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, said it has not yet been determined whether the two burnt-out cars are related or not.
He says police are alleging, though, that the car fire Bathurst Fire and Rescue attended at 2.54am on Miriyan Drive, Kelso was involved in two ram raids prior to being set alight.
"It's still early days in relation to the investigation ... we think the vehicles have been stolen ... at least one of the vehicles has been used in two ram raids this morning," Det Insp Kendall said.
The first alleged ram raid occurred just after 2am at the Westpoint Shopping Centre IGA, Det Insp Kendall said.
He said a car smashed through the door in reverse, two people wearing face coverings entered the shop and they took off shortly after.
He said police are still looking into what was taken.
Det Insp Kendall is alleging the same car drove to the Metro Service Station at Kelso, opposite Total Tools, and reversed through the door.
Police are still investigating what was taken at that location.
Det Insp Kendall said the car was then abandoned and set alight.
Just before the call came in alerting emergency services of the car fire in Kelso, another had been received about a different car alight on Frome Street, Raglan.
That call came in at 2.43am, with Kelso Fire and Rescue, the Rural Fire Service and police all attending.
The car, in the car park of the community hall, was destroyed.
Det Insp Kendall said police are still looking into whether the two vehicle fires are related and are asking anyone who saw the tray back ute or white sedan, or who may have dashcam footage, or with any other information, to contact Bathurst Police Station.
There have been a string of burnt-out cars and ram raids reported throughout 2023, and Det Insp Kendall said police are working hard to try to get ahead of the crimes.
The Western Advocate will provide updates on any further developments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.