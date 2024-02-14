Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Café brings in the big guns for final show before seven month break

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 14 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pair of familiar faces are locked in for Factory Espresso's final comedy night until the back end of 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.