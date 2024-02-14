Café brings in the big guns for final show before seven month break

A pair of familiar faces are locked in for Factory Espresso's final comedy night until the back end of 2024.
Utopia's Dilruk Jayasinha and Tom Ballard from Deadloch will be performing brand new material on March 1 and 2, with café owner Nick Gleeson excited to welcome them both back.
"Both times they've absolutely killed it," he said.
"We're absolutely thrilled that they're coming back and we can guarantee it will be an awesome show."
Following the shows, Factory Espresso will be taking a break from hosting any more performances until September.
Mr Gleeson said the reasoning behind this decision stemmed from a desire to only bring in the best of the best.
"We like to provide high quality artists to the region and to Orange because when we first moved to Orange, we noticed that comedians would only come out every six months," he said.
"We wanted to change that by bringing out more regular shows, but also high quality. Over the six years that we've done it, we've noticed there are certain periods to bring out the higher profile people.
"We have the festivals in the next few months, so rather than say to the people of Orange that 'this guy will do' we wanted to keep the quality high. That's the reason for the break."
Mr Gleeson said that tickets were all but sold out for the show on Saturday, March 2, but that spots were still available for the Friday shows.
Tickets can be purchased through the Factory Espresso website.
