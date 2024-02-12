MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Health and decadence at new poke bowl inspired pop-up

A new business has opened in the pop-up pods on McNamara Street.
Big Daddy G's Dojo of Genuine Dopeness opened on Monday, February 12.
Guy Hannaford is making poke bowl/bento box combination style meals.
"The meals come on a bed of rice and you can choose your protein, at the moment it's chicken and tofu," Mr Hannaford said.
"The protein is going to change as we progress."
The bowls also come with three salads and some toppings.
"It's a mix of healthy and decadent, there's a bit of everything, a bit of fat, a bit of salt, a bit of sweet, a bit of tang," Mr Hannaford said.
He said the business was born out of the COVID pandemic.
"During COVID my wife was really busy and I wasn't as busy so I was sort of becoming a domestic goddess and doing a lot of the cooking," Mr Hannaford said.
"As I was doing it I just had the thought that I wanted to get good at it so I went to TAFE and did commercial cooking for two years and graduated last year.
"Then I was walking down this street and saw that this is here and thought I'd give it a crack."
Mr Hannaford will run the pop-up for three months each Monday to Friday from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
Taberners Windows and Doors has revealed a new showroom at its Ash Street location.
The updated showroom features new meeting spaces, and a complete new range of windows and doors.
Co-owner Cherrie Handebo said the showroom was planned because of the new seven star energy ratings in mind with all stock designed to meet those ratings.
The seven star energy ratings became requirements for new home builds, costing more than $50,000 in October 2023 under the NSW Building Sustainability Index.
Previously the rating was set at 5.5 stars.
"We've got a full range of products that will meet these standards," Mrs Handebo said.
"For years we had this in design and development because we knew this was coming."
A launch event is planned for architects and related industry personnel to see what they have on offer.
The new showroom has all new products and a changed layout.
The new showroom opened in January.
Key businesses that worked on the project included builder Zac White Building, Taberner Electrical, steel fabricator Marksman Design Co
Suppliers: AWS Australia, Viridian Glass Australia, Elite Security Screens & Doors, Centor Australia, Hi Tech ITworX, Choices Flooring and Deco Australia
Pizza nights have returned at Philip Shaw Wines.
The popular events were a regular occurrence before COVID struck and on Friday, February 9, 2024, the night made a come back.
Chefs Nick Freedman and Steve Browning were busy in the kitchen on the night serving up five pizzas.
The pizzas included a traditional margarita, American-style pepperoni with mushroom, Mr Freedman's signature pork and fennel pizza, a char grilled vegetable for vegetarians and a chicken and bacon pizza.
There was also garlic bread and side salads on offer as well as white chocolate mousse for dessert.
"We used to do one Friday a month that was always very popular and quite hard to get into, they would be booked out well in advance," Mr Freedman said.
"When COVID came along we couldn't do that anymore, we still did are few different things and a couple of take-away pizza nights so they guys were still getting a few hours work but since we've come back we haven't done any public ones.
"This year we thought we'd try to bring them back."
However, he said they have still been doing pizza nights for private functions and described it as a "well-oiled machine".
"We're going to hopefully be able to continue and bring back that once a month pizza night out here," Mr Freedman said.
"It's a beautiful spot to come and enjoy an evening, in summer time you can enjoy the gardens and in winter time we've always got the fire roaring and it's a beautiful atmosphere."
He said the events are also family friendly.
A date for the next pizza night is yet to be confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.