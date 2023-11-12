Patrick and Kathleen Mathews are not names many would know - but they formed the inspiration behind two of the city's newest and most important homes.
Last week Mercy Connect unveiled two new affordable houses in Orange's west.
'Mathews House' and 'Andrews House' make up the new Grevillea Place estate, off the Forbes Road, which is a fully landscaped site that will be home for up to nine people living with disability.
Grevillea estate includes:
The Mathews family made what Mercy Connect CEO Trent Dean says was a "substantial" donation to help the property come to fruition.
Mr Dean said the offer was made in memory of Patrick and Kathleen Mathews, and their son, Andrew (Andy) Mathews.
"Mercy Connect is very grateful for the incredible generosity of the Mathews family, who have made a large donation in loving memory of Patrick, Kathleen and Andy Mathews," Mr Dean said.
Pat Mathews, the son of Patrick and Kathleen Mathews, said the facility would be "invaluable" for families like his.
"Mum and Dad would be delighted and proud to know their legacy lives on in a safe and comfortable home for the disabled so that other Aussies can live the same happy and productive life as their son Andy enjoyed. God Bless all who will live here and their dedicated carers," Mr Mathews said.
'Mathews House' and 'Andrew House' have been named in their honour. It's hoped the houses will have tenants in them before Christmas.
Orange City councillor Glenn Floyd, sister Mary Trainor and Margery Jackman were also on deck to officially open the homes at the end of October.
Mr Dean said the goal was to implement more affordable housing across regional NSW, and Mercy Connect was working with Housing Plus to do so across the Central West.
Housing Plus, in a statement, said it was delighted to help deliver more affordable homes to the region, marking a significant milestone in a project to deliver 280 affordable homes to the Central West. The new units unveiled in Orange in October take Housing Plus' goal to 268
Under the NSW Government's $1.1 billion Social and Affordable Housing Fund program (SAHF), the new developments have been built to provide secure and affordable rental housing for people of the Orange community.
With currently only 18 properties under $400 per-week available for rent in Orange, the new homes come as critically low vacancy rates and steady increases in median rents, leave residents with limited housing options.
"The SAHF program is establishing much-need housing across Regional NSW and Housing Plus are proud to be building and providing affordable accommodation in the current climate of extreme housing shortages in Orange," CEO of Housing Plus Justin Cantelo said.
The developments are built to a 7-star rating under the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme and are built to the Silver Standard of the Liveable Housing Design Guidelines.
