Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

How a 'surreal' call-up for Australia has transformed Cook's game

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 13 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ally Cook will be a completely different player the next time she takes to the pitch for CYMS in the Central West Premier League (CWPL).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.