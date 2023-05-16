Central Western Daily
Why this Tigers recruit ditched Western Australia for Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:00pm
From Monday to Friday you can find Shihan Naushad up at Orange Hospital where he works as an occupational therapist. But on Saturdays, he will be flying around footy fields across the Central West as part of a new look Orange Tigers team.

