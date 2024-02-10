How a love of rural living and 'amazing bao buns' lured teachers to Orange

If there are budding teachers umming and ahhing about making the shift to Orange, a welcoming community and access to "amazing bao buns" should get them over the line.
A large group of new faces join the teacher ranks at James Sheahan Catholic High School, with the 10 educators enjoying the start to 2024 already.
One of those teachers, Townsville's Jordan Lomman says he ended up in Orange after he and his wife made some unique discoveries while exploring Australia.
"We fell pregnant on the road while travelling down the east coast of Australia, so getting a car seat to fit comfortably in Tasmania became a bit of a challenge," Mr Lomman said with laughter.
"But it was during one of the Matildas games last year, my wife randomly said 'I think I want to go to university, and I want to be a physiotherapist'.
"Long story short, she put in a few applications and picked Orange from the batch. We now intend to lay some roots here and settle down long-term.
"Orange also ticks all of our boxes and we love the farmers markets; including the amazing bao buns [at Trang Hue]."
Mr Lomman, 26, taught as a substitute teacher across more than 25 schools during the couple's travels, in turn teaching him how to set lessons up in record timing and make them work well.
He chose James Sheahan to get used to "a different comfort zone" outside of the public schooling sector, using the words "fun and lovely" for his experience so far.
But after having some "great teachers" to help shape him during his own high schooling years with Kirwan State High School, it's why he wants to "be that change" for the next generations to come.
"I really want to give kids the best chances and opportunities to be their best selves, and I don't want to be one of those 'grumpy teachers' when they're around me," he said.
"Sometimes I use extreme positivity to a point they're like 'cringe' or 'please stop, you're gas lighting us', but I'll always call them rockstars when they're doing awesome work and really build the classroom up."
While Mr Lomman will teach Year 7 (mainly) on a full-time basis as the EAGLE/HSIE, meaning Excellence in Academic Growth through Linked Education and Human Society and its Environment.
Over in the Agriculture and Primary Industries corner, new teacher Elizabeth Argue joins the Sheahan ranks for seniors in both a shared role with Ag teacher Belinda Harris, including three casual teaching days.
Ms Argue grew up on a beef farm in a small mid north coast community, arriving in Orange with a double degree in Agriculture and Business, majoring in marketing, along with a graduate certificate in Careers majoring in education.
Currently studying a Master of Teaching, she was scouted by a Sheahan teacher while speaking at an Orange careers panel event.
"I'm still new to the community but I'm loving exploring Orange and I feel lucky and grateful to be with this school," Ms Argue said.
"It's just such a lovely culture here, where everyone is so generous of their time and with advice, and I feel privileged to have found a girls' network really early on.
"I'm now a part of the Central West Young Aggies and I've loved every moment."
A lover of horse riding back home and "a big fan" of Pilates, Ms Argue says she's always "loved life on the land" and everything that comes with it.
Her favourite aspect of rural and regional areas is the people who are attached.
"I love the people in rural communities because you get to know them really well," she said.
"People rely on each other in a different way and if you're lucky enough, you get to see how young people grow and where they end up."
Inspired by her now-retired parents who were teachers all their lives, Ms Argue hopes to show students how what they're learning in the classroom has "real world value".
She also hopes to open young peoples' eyes to the listless areas of opportunity in the sector.
"I think it's so important that we link what we're learning to modern-day, really fun and exciting things that are happening in the ag space," she said.
"We're always going to need food and fibre, so we're always going to need talented and amazing young people to come up with new and groundbreaking ideas.
"There's space for everyone, like kids who really like gaming could use those skills to go into precision technology.
"I really want to broaden horizons here."
